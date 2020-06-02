A Ghanaian pastor, whose identity is yet to be known, has been captured in a fight with a mentally challenged man who proved stubborn during a deliverance session.

In a viral video, sighted by Adomonline.com on Instagram, the pastor was seen showing off his healing prowess in an unidentifiable area while residents watched on.

But, the mad man was not cooperating. This infuriated the pastor who could not afford to be disgraced, hence applied force.

The man of God at a point threw a blow at the man leading both parties to roll several times over the ground as he prayed hard to still have his deliverance done.

Watch the video below: