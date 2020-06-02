Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, has given reasons why she refused to kiss her colleague actor, Sumsum Ahuofe during a movie shoot.

According to her, the role was a difficult one for her since she was new in the industry, adding she would have kissed the actor born Yaw Adu if given another chance.

This comes after Sumsum in an interview disclosed the incident as one of his painful experiences in the movie industry.

However, Vivian Jill, speaking in an interview on Accra FM, said she did not mean to offend the actor.

“It was my first time meeting him together with other diminutive people who were around so I really got scared,” she said.

Meanwhile, she added they have a good relationship now as she referred to Sumsum as her son.