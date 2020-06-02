The Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has incurred the wrath of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) for threatening to disrupt the upcoming voters registration exercise.

Kennedy Agyapong said he is being used as a stooge by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I know the NDC pays Mornah money that is why he is making noise but I can assure him they can’t plunge this country into chaos,” he opined.

The Assin Central MP made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday while reacting to concerns raised by the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voter Register.

The group argued that the current register must be maintained to save tax payers monies.

However, Mr Agyapong said the PNC Chairman’s outburst against the compilation of a new Voters Register is motivated by his “stomach”.

“Bernard Mornah should tell me what work he does; such stomach politician should not be gloried in this country,” he fumed.

The Assin Central MP stressed that, the compilation of new Voters Register for the December elections is non-negotiable.

Mr Agyapong is certain the NPP will win the elections based on track record with our without a new Voters Register.

“We are building human resources and Ghanaians appreciate that and that is what will cause their downfall,” he added.