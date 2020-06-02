Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) and IMANI Ghana have petitioned Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to engage the Electoral Commission (EC) to rescind its decision to compile a new Voters Register.

Representatives of the two institutions on Monday met with the Asanteman Council in Kumasi.

Joy News monitored developments outside the main venue of the closed door discussion.

IMANI president, Franklin Kudjoe and ASEPA president, Thompson Mensah spoke to Joy News.

Manhyia said it will be inviting the EC.