Members of the Inter-Party Resistance against the New Register on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 stormed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters to support Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah.

He is expected to assist in investigations into comments he made regarding the Electoral Commission’s (EC) compilation of a new Voters Register.

Mr Mornah is quoted to have said “we’ll beat and kill each other” should confusion arise at any voter identity card registration centre during the forthcoming exercise.

