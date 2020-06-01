The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says President Nana Akufo-Addo has “monumentally failed” to honour his promise of providing every constituency with $1 million per year.

Addressing the media at the maiden edition of the NDC’s Weekly Press Briefing, the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka alleged that although the President has received the most resources as leader of the country, he has done very little to show for it.

The Asawase Member of Parliament stressed that all that the President can boast of after his three and half years in power are a few toilets, warehouses, markets, mechanised water systems, ambulances and sub-standard dugouts.

“It is instructive to note that per the one million dollars every year per constituency promise of President Akufo-Addo, each constituency should have received a total of $3 million, which leads to a total of $825 million by now (excluding that of the year 2020), or benefited from development projects equivalent to that amount by now,” he added.