Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill, has said the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko is a big blow to the country.

She told Zionfelix that Ghana will not get any actor like the late Bishop Nyarko.

She said the late actor was versatile and he played his roles flawlessly.

“I do not know a role that Kwame [Bishop Bernard Nyarko] would find it difficult to play. When I get a very emotional script I recommend to the director to pair him with me.

“When it comes to marital issues, lifestyle issues, job difficulties, pastoral roles, comic and any role…he was capable of delivering his very best,” she recounted.

The actress advised people to strengthen the love among themselves.

She added that people should think twice when they are doing something against people they love.