Presenter and entrepreneur, Delay, has become the ‘Moses of our time’ as she has presented 10 commandments every woman must obey.

The commandments, posted on Instagram, are encouragements to ladies to stay away from toxic situations that have the possibility of hindering their purpose and happiness.

They bother on maintaining a healthy eating habit, not tolerating the negative vibe of time-wasting men, adding value to one’s self, maintaining positive impression and not excessively relying on beauty.

MORE

Read commandments below:

DELAY’S 10 COMMANDMENTS FOR WOMEN:

1. Don’t be in a hurry to move out of your parents’ house.

2. Don’t wait for a man before you start living. You can live a fulfilled life as a single woman.

3. Stay away from alcohol. It has killed others and you are not special.

4. Don’t entertain a wrong number call, especially at night. Its not the right way to find a lover.

5. Develop a healthy eating habit. Always take breakfast and avoid sweets.

6. Dress well: impression count. People will judge you by the way you dress even before they talk to you.

7. Don’t use sex as proof of love. Sex is no proof of love, he’ll leave you after the sex.

8. Don’t marry for the money, else you will become one of his possessions.

9. Add value to yourself – get a career. Don’t be fooled that a man will solve all your problems.

10. Beauty is not everything. If its all you have, you will lose your place to someone less beautiful but more matured and competent.