Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, has disclosed about 979 hotels have been closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the entire industry is devastated and on its knees as its source of income is dwindling at a fast rate, especially with the ban on social gathering which would have boosted their business.

“The hospitality industry has been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana since hotels and restaurants are all no longer operating and as at now, 979 facilities have been closed down.

“Tourism, which could have helped the situation, has also been affected due to the border closure yet workers have to be paid,” he lamented.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Mr Agyemang disclosed engagements are underway to see how best the industry can be helped amid the pandemic.

“Some hotels have already cut down their staff but we are still engaging the leaderships on how best they can reduce salaries to cater for all,” he assured.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo in a meeting with leadership on Tuesday assured the release of a GH¢3 billion stimulus package to cushion the industry.