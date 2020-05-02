The lockdown by government in March as part of checking spread of the virus in the country affected economic activity in the country.

Despite its importance, the lockdown also affected several businesses.

According to the managing director of Spaklean Company Ltd. Dinah Owusu-Kissi, her outfit recorded half of its revenue because they could not offer their services as many of their clients had closed due to the lockdown.

She was speaking during the company’s 2020 Spakling Healthcare campaign, a CSR project to promote cleanliness and hygiene at public health facilities.

The company as part of its 2020 Sparkling Healthcare campaign, and towards contributing to the fight against covid 19 donated some items and offered cleaning services at the Maamobi Polyclinic.

The items include 100 litres of disinfectants, 50 liters of bleach, 50 liters of color-coded microfiber cloths, 2 dual mop trolleys sets valued at ghc 25, 000. Janitors at the facility were also taken through some training.

“With the lockdown, our services were reduced hence we had to lay off by 50%. Most of our clients also did not demand for our services. We have made a request through our association for a part of the government’s Ghs600 million SME stimulus package,” she said.

Medical Officer in Charge of Emergencies at the Maamobi Polyclinic, Dr. Collins Abaitey Amuzu called for more private public partnership as the nation goes through this phase. He was however grateful to the company for the gesture.

He said, “Although government keeps supplying us with PPEs, it is never enough due to the number of asymptomatic cases coming into our facilities, there is a need for such supports to come through”

The company also donated some sanitary items valued at GHC 25, 000.

This year’s activity is on the theme, COVID-19 Pandemic – the battle line disinfecting!