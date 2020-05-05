Comic actor, Kalybos, has finally replied Funny Face after the latter’s dramatic social media rants and threats.

Sharing a video of himself, the actor said ” Silence is golden” amid his fight with colleague Funny Face.

In the video, the actor was seen firing some shots at a target and indicated in his caption that he would prefer to keep silent than speak up.

He added: “God bless us all.”

In a video on Funy Face’s Instagram page, the comedian and actor revealed that Lilwin, Kalybos and Bismark the Joke are trying to bring him down.

According to him, these people are concocting lies about him and trying to tarnish his image in the eyes of the public.

Check out his post below: