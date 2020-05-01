Comic actor, Kalybos, continues to ignore Funny Face despite the latter’s dramatic social media rants and threats.

Funny Face has been at loggerheads with Kalybos and fellow comedians, Lil Win and Bismark the Joke, for some time now.

But over the few days, Funny Face has been threatening to expose them should they say the word “fiim”.

And it seems all the people Funny Face is threatening are minding their business.

On Wednesday, Lil Win went live on his social media pages without really addressing the issue.

And on Friday, Kalybos swerved everyone on his Instagram page by sharing throwback photos of a motor accident he was involved in last year. Describing the incident as ‘grievous’, the ‘Boys Kasa’ actor said he almost lost his life with three other persons.

He shared photos from the accident with the caption: “Exactly a YEAR ago on a Wednesday morning on the 1st of MAY, 2019 around 6:30 AM on the road to Kumasi, I was involved in a grievous car accident which almost took my Life and two others with me in the car. I shivered, went into shock and was so surprised I was still alive. The carelessness of a truck driver who lost control drove into my car almost killed 3 young men including myself. From that day, what LIFE meant to me changed totally. People, we don’t owe our lives neither do we hold control over it, but rather by the Grace and the protection of our Almighty God upon our lives that gives us a second chance to understand how mighty he is, if you serve a living God. I’m not so special from any other person who gets involved in a car accident but rather HE (GOD) gave me a second chance to live because I believe the purpose of HIM creating me unto this earth is not fulfilled yet so no man born of a woman can change the purpose of your LIFE so far as you have GOD by your side, he will always be with you in any difficult time. I pray for all lost Souls in any form of accident. Trust me it’s never a beautiful picture to see or observe. God bless us all. AMEN”.

Read post below: