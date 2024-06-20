Esteemed media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, has expressed disgust after a fan questioned her supposed childless status during an interactive session.

On a platform, Delay invited her audience to ask questions about herself or other topics of interest.

In response, a user named Mikel queried her about not being married or having children at age 56, asking if she was concerned about it.

Delay’s response was sharp: “The only thing I’m worried about is my fruitless search for the missing map of your ass with an X marking the spot where your head is buried!!!!”

While some have speculated on Delay’s marital and parental status and how it might impact her public image, the media star appears unfazed by such inquiries from fans and the public.

Delay, born Deloris Frimpong Manso on June 24, 1982, is currently 41 years old as of June 2023.

She began her career as a radio host and gained fame for her engaging and occasionally controversial style.

Known for maintaining privacy about her personal life, she rarely discusses her relationships or family in public.

