Ghanaian actor and skit maker, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Dr. Likee, has opened up about his past involvement in the illicit drug trade.

After dropping out of school, he found himself struggling on the streets to make a living.

In his search for employment, he turned to the drug trade, which proved to be profitable and allowed him to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle.

Dr. Likee shared that his activities eventually caught the attention of the local police, leading to frequent arrests.

In an interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku show, he expressed no regrets about his past actions, noting that dealing drugs was preferable to armed robbery.

“When you are on the street, the idea is to make money, and there are ways to do so without necessarily engaging in armed robbery. So if you are bold, you can engage in dealing with illicit drugs. Every week I used to go to the police station because I was arrested,” Dr. Likee said. “I could even introduce someone who has come out of prison to the illicit drug business instead of the person engaging in thievery. With the drugs, they don’t beat you when arrested, but with robbery, you could be crushed to death. The drug business was very lucrative.”

Despite his past, Dr. Likee has successfully transitioned into a prominent actor in the Kumawood industry.

He also creates skits on YouTube, maintaining a strong presence in the entertainment sector.

