The Unionised Associations of Tamale Technical University (TaTU), which include the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG), Technical University Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG), and Technical University Workers Association of Ghana (TUWAG), have issued a firm statement regarding the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor for the university.

While appreciating the Governing Council for forming a Vice Chancellor’s Search Committee and recognizing their prompt action, the Associations underscore the pivotal importance of this decision for the university’s future.

They insist that the new Vice-Chancellor should be chosen from within the institution, emphasizing the unique expertise, dedication, and commitment of the university’s current professors.

Referring to established practice in Ghanaian public universities, where internal candidates are typically preferred for such significant appointments, the Associations argue that Tamale Technical University should adhere to this practice unless there is an extraordinary shortage of qualified personnel internally.

They assert that, the university’s own esteemed faculty members are ideally positioned to lead, given their deep familiarity with the institution’s values, culture, and aspirations.

“The unionized associations categorically reject any move by the Governing Council to appoint a Vice-Chancellor from outside the university.

“We urge the Governing Council to demonstrate decisive leadership and expeditiously honour our demand for the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor from within the university. Adherence to this demand would not only serve the institution’s interest but also justify the trust and confidence reposed in the Council of the university,” the statement reads.

