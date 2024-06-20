Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL) has announced a partnership with Intrinsic Innovations, Canada, at an MoU signing ceremony held at the Collision Conference in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

The MoU was signed by Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer, GDCL, and Mr. Mark Salkeld, Chief Advisor and Executive in Residence, Intrinsic Innovations (on behalf of the Founder & Chief Executive Officer) in the company of Mrs. Ama Asante-Akowuah, Finance Manager, GDCL as well as representatives of Calgary Economic Development, Canada.

The overarching goal of the partnership is to stimulate collaborations between innovative startups in Ghana and Calgary’s startup ecosystem which is valued at $2.7 billion and is on track to grow by 1,000 new tech companies in 2030, according to the Calgary Economic Development (CED).

In his remarks Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang stated that Ghana is home to a rapidly growing number of innovative digital start ups and remains an attractive destination for start up activity as a result of a vibrant ecosystem further strengthened by the establishment of the Ghana Digital Centres Limited, an agency of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation mandated to drive digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

He added that GDCL’s partnership with Intrinsic Innovations will further unlock Ghana’s potential in the global start-up ecosystem to create opportunities for digital innovation, entrepreneurship and skills development for Ghanaian youth.

As part of the MoU the Intrinsic – GDCL Exchange Accelerator Programme will be implemented to provide substantial, specific, and comprehensive assistance to companies by providing their foreign market strategy, opportunities to pitch to investors and in-market advice.

The partnership comes at a time GDCL is pursuing strategic collaborations with innovation hubs and technology parks across the globe.

Ghana Digital Centres Limited

The Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL) is an agency of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation(MOCD) incorporated in July 2017 to lead the development of technology parks and digital centres across the country by providing the required infrastructure, facilities, environment, services and programs that foster the growth of digital entrepreneurs and ICT & IT-enabled Business Process Outsourcing industry.

Website : www.gdcl.gov.gh

Intrinsic Innovations

Intrinsic Innovations, is a Canada-based, not-for-profit, that helps international entrepreneurs move to Canada and other global destinations to launch innovative businesses. Intrinsic Innovations focuses on industries such as energy and clean-tech, agricultural and food technologies, smart manufacturing, hardware, software and robotics.