Residents of the Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti Region have expressed mixed reactions following reports suggesting their Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, may potentially be selected as the running mate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The latest survey revealed that Dr Prempeh is widely preferred among party members to be the running mate to Dr Bawumia.

The survey reportedly engaged 5,116 NPP delegates nationwide, including national, regional, constituency, and polling station executives.

According to the study, Dr Opoku Prempeh secured 76.2% of the responses from the executives polled. Following him was the Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who garnered 10.16%.

However, JoyNews’ Nana Boakye Danquah Yiadom’s visit to the constituency revealed varying views.

Some residents contend that selecting the Energy Minister may not resonate well with grassroots supporters or those struggling economically.

Speaking in Twi, one man said he did not agree with the report that Dr Prempeh is the preferred candidate.

According to him, if the Energy Minister is elevated to that status, he might not be able to meet the needs and demands of the constituency as his attention will now be divided.

‘I don’t agree with the report, if he is selected he won’t help the constituency like he would as member of Parliament. If he maintains his position as MP, I think he would be able to help us’ he said.

Additionally, one man said that although Dr Prempeh was popular within the party, he was not well-known at the national level. He explained that if the NPP wanted to come into power, they should consider another individual because the Energy Minister did not have what it took to complement Dr Bawumia.

Another resident, a woman, said she did not support the findings. She added that although she was a strong party member, she would have preferred a woman to occupy that position.

‘I don’t support NAPO as running mate, I support a female running mate’, she said.

Another constituent said he was elated to hear the findings of the survey because he believed his MP was the best fit.

He said that although he did not know Dr Prempeh personally, based on how he carries himself and relates with his people however, he was certain that Dr Prempeh was ripe for the position.

Others argued that voting was no longer about who was popular at the constituency level but about who could help the country out of its economic downturn.

ALSO READ:

Mahama will win 2024 election by 57% votes – MP

Political Analyst compares Jane Naana, Napo’s candidature after NIB survey

Former Black Queens goalkeeper appeals for funds to undergo surgery