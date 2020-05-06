The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has described as false claims by former President John Mahama on Ghana’s Press Freedom ranking under his tenure.

Mr Mahama in his address to celebrate World Press Freedom Day on May 3 said Ghana ranked first in Africa during his tenure.

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, who quoted Reporters Without Borders, said “during my Presidency, Ghana became the country with the highest levels of press freedom in Africa. At the time, we were ranked number one out of 54 countries in Africa. We placed 23rd on the global ranking among 180 countries.”

Sulemana Braimah, is Executive Director of MFWA, an influential media advocacy organisation

But, Mr Braimah said the former President was given wrong information and peddled an obvious untruth.

Below are posts on his Facebook page to set the records straight: