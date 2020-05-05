Actor Lil Win has reacted to criticisms levelled against him by a session of Ghanaians who claim he’s monetised his tears for late fellow actor, Bernard Nyarko.

In his defence, Lil Win said he was not the first Ghanaian to do what he’s being criticised of.

The Kumawood star has come under harsh criticism after he uploaded a video of himself shedding tears for Bernard to his YouTube page and subsequently activating the monetisation bottom.

But, Lil Win says others have set the precedent therefore he has done nothing wrong.

“When Santo, Kofi B, and others died, people recorded themselves crying and uploaded same to their YouTube pages,” he said in his latest interview with Sean City TV.

Find the interview below: