Social media sensation, Justice Hymns, popularly known as ‘Mmebusem’, a Ghanaian comedian and actor has slammed Funny Face for engaging in a beef with his fellow colleagues.

Taking to his Twitter page, ‘Mmebusem’, otherwise known as Ghana Jesus, wondered why the comedian will pray at night and yet go on social media to rain insults on his friends, a situation he described as very worrying.

MORE:

You can’t bring me down, you’re not God – Lil Win replies Funny Face [Video]

Adebayor surprises Funny Face again amid beef between him, Lilwin and others

Mmebusem runs away from Shatta Wale, Sarkodie beef

He posted: “Funny Face will pray at night and immediately get on social media to rain insults on people. He’ll pray at dawn and repeat the same thing again, claiming it’s the Holy Spirit directing him to attack his enemies. I want to meet this Holy Spirit.”

Funny face will pray at night and immediately get on social media to rain insults on people. He’ll pray at dawn and repeat the same thing again, claiming it’s the Holy Spirit directing him to attack his enemies.



I want to meet this holy spirit🧐 — MMEBUSEM (@mmebusem_) April 29, 2020

Funny Face and Lil Win have been engaged in a scuffle after Lil Win, in an interview with a popular blogger, said Funny Face didn’t deserve to be honoured Best Actor at the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards.

The friction continued between the two industry players in a back-to-back banter on social media until Funny Face’s footballer friend, Emmanuel Adebayor asked him to cease fire.