It has emerged that late Kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, left behind three children, one boy and two girls before his demise.

Popular Kumawood actor, Komfo Kolege, disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday.

According to him, not much is known about the immediate family of the late Kumawood actor.

These are two of his kids

News of Bishop Nyarko’s demise was reported on Saturday while he was seeking medical attention at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

Recounting his memories with the late actor, Komfo Kolege said he was fun to be with and there was never a dull moment with him.