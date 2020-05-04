Actress Nana Ama McBrown has shared a photo of herself and her colleague and friend, Bishop Bernard Nyarko who died on Saturday, May 2.
Although information about Mr Nyarko’s death is scanty, there are reports he battled ‘unknown’ illness and became a full-time pastor.
The actress, sharing the photo said the movie industry has lost a great talent.
She posted:
Bishop 😓😔😣😖 Hmmm! Bernard Nyarko 😪 Damirifa Due 😖#Godwhy #LostGreatTalent #Sleepwell #Brimm pic.twitter.com/gghhrlGdx3— Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown1) May 3, 2020