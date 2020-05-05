Comedian and actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has been sighted dancing cheerfully in a video to Sarkodie’s ‘Fa Hooki Mi’ song.

The video comes after Funny Face‘s beef with his wife, Lil Win, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke and Sandra Ababio.

In the video, Funny Face is seen happily dancing ‘Azonto’ to Sarkodie’s ‘Fa Hooki Mi’ song but appears thinner than before.

Funny Face recently launched series of attacks on Bismark the Joke, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, and Kalybos for allegedly peddling falsehood about him.

He has been seen posting videos of himself crying and raining curses and insults on these people for allegedly plotting to destroy his life.



