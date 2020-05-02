Ghanaian-based Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, has said he is signing a blank check for his friend Funny Face.

In a post, Adebayor asked Funny Face “if he wants another blank check.”

The move is a way Adebayor seeks to calm the nerves of his friend amid the disappointment he is facing from his baby mama and friends Kalybos, Lil Win, and Bismarck the Joke.

The actor responded with glee: “Sawwwwwwwwwwwwwww @e.adebayor… yes bro to destroy Lilwin like he has done to my family. Den I used da rest to go look for my third wife…I will choose big butocks again p3333.”