It looks like something is really hurting award winning comedian, Funny Face. The man appears very angry when it comes to Lil Win, Bismark the Joke and Kalyboss.

After daring actor and musician Lil Win and the two others to say ‘Fim’ if they want their careers to end, the man is back again with more ‘fire’ after Lil Win addressed his fans live on Facebook.

Though Lil Win was not direct in his response, Funny Face will have none of that after accusing the trio of betrayal in a vintage video.

This time he has very harsh words for Lil Win in this latest twitter post: