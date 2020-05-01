King makers of Akuapem have initiated customary rites to install a new Akuapemhene amidst heavy security presence.

Abrewatia of the Sakyibea royal family presented one Odehye Kwadwo Kesse to the King makers as the chosen candidate from the rulling gate.

A brief customary rite was observed to announce to the people of Akuapem that Odehye Kwadwo Kesse has been chosen as Akuapemhene.

Odehye Kwadwo Kesse was handed over to the Baamuhene for confinement.

Newly selected Baamuhene in confinement

The installation comes shortly after the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs nullified the installation of one Odehye Kwasi Akuffu as the Akuapemhene and directed that he could not hold himself as same.

The three-member judicial committee chaired by the paramount Chief of Manya Krobo, Nene Sackitey ll, held that the queen mother of Akuapem is not clothed with the powers to select and install an Odehye from a royal family according to the customs of Akuapem.

The committee also held that, the Abrewatia of the Sakyibea family whose turn it is it to produce an Odehye to be installed as Akuapemhene has the sole responsibility to select and present a candidate to the Asonahene for onward presentation to the Qeenmother and subsequently installed as a chief.

Jubilant scenes as newly-selected Baamuhene is led by his kinsmen to be presented for installation

The Judicial committee accordingly directed that the Abrewatia of Sakyibea family, madam Lilly Agyemang produces a candidate and follow customary rites for the installation of an Akuapemhene.

The Akuapem manhene stool became vacant some five years ago following the demise of the Oseadeyo Addo Dankwa.

RETROSPECTION:

The Abrewatia of the Sakyibea royal family Madam Lilly petitioned the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs against four persons namely the queenmother of Akuapem Nana Afua Nketiaa Obuo ll, Asonahene of Akuapem Nana Kwasi Omenako ll, the Twafohene of Akropong Nanakromansa Amoah ll and Odehye Kwasi Akuffu 1st,2nd, 3rd and 4th respondent respectively for breaching Akuapem customary rites and installing an Akuapemhene illegally.

The petitioner prayed the court to:

i. make a declaration that per the customs and tradition of the people of Akuapem, verified by statute, it is the Abrewatia as opposed to the queenmother of Akuapem who has the sole prerogative to nominate a successor to the stool from a royal gate.

ii. An order that the purported nomination of 4th respondent Odehye Kwasi Akuffu as Akuapemhene by the 1st 2nd and 3rd respondents is contrary to law and therefore illegal, null and void.

iii. An order restraining the Odehye Kwasi Akuffu from holding himself out as a chief of Akuapem

iv. An order that customs and tradition should be followed in the nomination of the next successor to the vacant paramount stool of Akuapem.

The judicial committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs granted the relief by the petitioner and awarded a cost Ghc 25,000.00 against the queenmother of Akuapem and the respondent.

The committee directed that the right customary process should be followed for the installation of a new Akuapemhene.

Security was very tight at the regional house of chiefs and in Akropong to maintain other.

Meanwhile, counsel for the queenmother, lawyer Ansah Asare, hinted of his intention to file an appeal.

Akropong is relatively peaceful.