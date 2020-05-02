Ghanaian actor and comedian, Bismark The Joke, has subtly reacted for the first time after Funny Face took swipe at him and two others, Lil Win and Kalybos.

Funny Face has vowed to expose Bismark The Joke, Lil Win, and Kalybos for speaking ill about him.

In series of posts on social media, Funny Face dared the trio to say ‘fiim fimm’ and he will spill the secrets he knows about them.

Three days after Funny Face’s rants on social media, Bismark The Joke has finally shared a photo on his Instagram page when users were expecting words from him.

Bismark The Joke posted a nice photo of himself looking flashy. In the photo, Bismark The Joke complements his looks with sunglasses.

He decided to caption his photo using a love emoji:

Check it out: