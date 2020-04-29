Zack Gh, actor, musician and former manager of Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has mocked Lil Win after Funny Face showed him his real attitude.

In a video sighted on the Twitter page of Funny Face, Zack Gh was spotted throwing jabs at Lil Win for tarnishing his image some time back.

He said: “ I was carrying water when we had misunderstanding but today you (Lil Win) have met someone who’s carrying acid and he (Funny Face) will deal with you (Lil Win). There is no way I will save you now when somebody else is dealing with you.”

YES BRO .. speak out .. He will attack ur inner peace and come play da victim …. I JORK UP dey wait for dem .. just say “ FIIM FIIM “ 😡 Anduraaa Shegee 😡 .@officialzackgh .. ur calm nature makes me . Wanna be a MUSLIM some day and INSHA ALLAH .. my wish will come to pass .🙏 pic.twitter.com/I0u4U4d8kR — KASOA VANDAMME (@funnyfacegh) April 28, 2020

Controversy is brewing as comedian Funny Face has slammed colleagues Bismark The Joke, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Kalybos for allegedly spreading falsehood about him.

In a viral video, Funny Face angrily called out the trio and accused them of betraying him.

“Funny Face you’ve been destroyed for too long come out, Lil Win, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke, what have I done to you?” he asked in the video.