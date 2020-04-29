Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Obinim, has confessed to falling for lust on multiple occasions despite his steadfastness and faith in God and Christianity.



This revelation comes following an allegation that Bishop Obinim has cheated on his wife several times and directed others to do same.



Bishop Obinim said God has never directed him to have a sexual encounter with women neither has he [Obinim] directed anyone to have sex as God’s directive.



“God has never directed me to have sex with women as part of a spiritual directive,” he said on his show. “If I lay any woman, it’s because of lust.”



Watch the full interview below:



