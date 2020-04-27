Bishop Daniel Obinim, head pastor of International God’s Way Church, has incurred the wrath of Ghanaians on social media after he performed a miracle in his church.

Bishop Obinim is known for performing several miracles which his church members record and upload on social media.

But in this video, published by yen.com, he was seen performing a miracle on man in a wheelchair but before he could command the man to stand up, the man himself had already gotten up from the wheelchair and was walking.

This has got some people raising questions about the miracle.

Read some comments below:

@fliistyl_studio: “This was planned” @getbuzy247:

“Herh people dey do concert Ooo eiii.”

@mike_kuwornu: “Someone plz tag Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.”

@lamodelo_nhoya: “Scam.”

@mhizz_vel: “Ken will get u again.”

@dokuamponsahnanayaaadomaa: “Eiiii hmmmm… gradually gradually the truth is coming out.”

Watch video below: