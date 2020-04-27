Key among what he said was the announcement of plans to construct 94 new hospitals across 88 districts and the six newly created regions

Unlike previous addresses from President Nana Akufo-Addo that received massive applauds from the general public, the  8th national address on Sunday has been greeted with lots of questions and rejection.

These new health facilities, according to him, are intended to complement the existing ones and fortify the delivery of health challenges highlighted by the pandemic.

Following this announcement, some Ghanaians, who are unhappy with the statement, have reacted on social media.

Some of them have questioned among other things why a government that is yet to complete some hospitals and Community-based Health Planning and Service compounds started by the erstwhile Mahama administration, will construct new ones.

Most argue that with the trend in politicians making more promises than fulfilling them, the announcement is likely to be a campaign strategy to keep the Akufo-Addo government in power as the 2020 election beckons.

Although the President said plans on how to achieve this will be made available to Ghanaians, some people are wondering how that will be achieved considering that the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic has stretched the country’s finances. They say this makes it impossible to fund new projects.

Read views below: