The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has said building 88 district hospitals within a year is possible if the government is committed to it.

Instead of being doubting Thomases, the group wants Ghanaians to be citizens not spectators and ensure the Akufo-Addo administration delivers on its promise.

President Akufo-Addo promised to build the district hospitals during his 8th national address to the nation on measures being taken to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this has generated heated debate on social media with many questioning the feasibility of the project.

The Minority accused President Akufo-Addo of playing politics with the COVID-19 fight.

They argue that, the government has over the years paid a lip-service to the health sector until this awakening by the pandemic.

The National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament could not fathom why it had to take COVID-19 for the President to know some districts in the country don’t have hospitals.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, General Secretary of the GMA, Dr Justice Yankson said “we must not play politics with the President’s announcement.”

In his view, “providing hospitals for 88 districts who lack basic health infrastructure is a call in the direct direction.”

As the GMA, Dr Yankson said, they will follow the project to ensure none is abandoned and completed within time.

“We are going to be citizens and put pressure on the government to ensure all districts have their hospital,” the GMA General Secretary said.