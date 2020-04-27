Ghana, according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), is now the fifth most affected coronavirus country on the continent.

The country is also the first in West Africa.

Fifty-two African countries have confirmed cases of coronavirus with tally of cases now surpassing the 30,000 mark, according to latest figures.

The continent has recorded 30,329 cases so far with 1,374 deaths and 9,106 recoveries as at April 26, 2020.

Nine of the 52 affected countries have already recorded more than 1,000 cases so far but South Africa (4,361) has more cases than any other country.

Algeria and Egypt have recorded the most deaths on the continent.

Africa CDC on Sunday, April 26, highlighted and showed 10 African countries worst hit by the global pandemic.

The top 10 countries most affected by the pandemic:

South Africa – (4,361 cases, 1,473 recoveries, 86 deaths) Egypt – (4,319 cases, 1,114 recoveries, 307 deaths) Morocco – (3,897 cases, 537 recoveries, 159 deaths) Algeria – (3,256 cases, 1,479 recoveries, 419 deaths) Ghana – (1,550 cases, 155 recoveries, 11 deaths) Cameroon – (1,518 cases, 697 recoveries, 53 deaths) Nigeria – (1,182 cases, 222 recoveries, 35 deaths) Ivory Coast – (1,111 cases, 449 recoveries, 14 deaths) Djibouti – (1,008 cases, 373 recoveries, 2 deaths) Guinea – (996 cases, 208 recoveries, 7 deaths)

Meanwhile, globally deaths from coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday, while confirmed cases of the virus are expected to hit 3 million in coming days.

The United States has reported more than 52,400 deaths while Italy, Spain and France have reported between 22,000-26,000 fatalities each.