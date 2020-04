Some quarantined fishermen in Sekondi, Western Region have lamented about how they miss their wives.

Listeners of Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM yesterday were stunned after the fishermen complained of not being allowed to see their spouses, saying “we miss our wives.”

The fishermen went on to make a passionate appeal to the city authorities to allow their wives to make ‘contact’ with them.

The fishermen, numbering about six, have been in quarantine for almost a week after they had returned from a fishing expedition in neighbouring Ivory Coast.

One of the fishermen, who spoke to the radio station yesterday, remarked, “The weather is cold and unbearable and we wish we would enjoy with our wives.”

“We are calling on the authorities to allow our wives to make contact with us. In fact, we have been restless without our wives,” he said.

According to him, some of his colleagues feared that as they were being quarantined, there is the likelihood that their wives would abandon their matrimonial homes for other men and insisted that was a reality.

He appealed to the authorities to provide for their respective families since they (fishermen) were the breadwinners of their families, but could not currently cater for them since they had been quarantined, querying, “Now if we go home and hear our wives had moved in with other men, who should we blame?”

He commended the city authorities for providing a much conducive accommodation for them but said they needed their wives to make it complete.