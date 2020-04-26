Founder and General Oversee of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil has called on churches to employ modern channels of communication in propagating the gospel.

Speaking on the subject of the second coming of Jesus Christ in a televised session Sunday, he explained that the church must not be blind to the evolution of communication avenues over the period.

“We’re supposed to be preaching the gospel as witnesses to the world. That’s the church’s mission. We have to use all forms of communication to make Christ known,” he said.

The inception of the Covid-19 pandemic globally has seen many countries place a ban on social gatherings as part of measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Due to this, many churches have had to hold services online via many social media platforms to get their messages across to their congregation in the comfort of their homes.

During a televised communion service, Mensah Otabil said the new platforms help churches reach out to all generations of their congregations effectively.

“On the day of Pentecost, each one heard the gospel in their native language. When we talk about the gospel in people’s languages it’s not just about the ethnic language, it’s also about generational language, it is also about technological language.

“The church has to learn to speak to the world with modern technology, science…with a new vocabulary that allows the new generation to appreciate the gospel of Christ,” Mr Otabil emphasised.

The ICGC founder further explained that “we [the church] must be logical, passionate, use ethical persuasion.

“We [the church] must reach this generation in a language they understand. We cannot be preaching the gospel in the same old way.”