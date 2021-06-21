Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has advised fathers to praise their children for their successes.

He said, “there is power in the encouragement of a father.”

Pastor Otabil noted that praise from a father to his children encourages them to soar higher in life.

“Mothers encourage, they can say a thousand words of praise to a child and they are meaningful. However, one word of praise of a father is powerful,” he added.

Pastor Otabil said this at ICGC Christ Temple’s Sunday Service in a message titled “The Good-hearted Father.”

He said a father should have an encouraging heart that always spurs children on to achieve victories in life.

“As fathers, we should know how to celebrate the successes of our children to encourage them to achieve more in life,” he advised.

Pastor Mensa Otabil, preaching from the Bible on the story of the Parable of the Prodigal son, said a good father was generous and kind-hearted, who provided the needs of his children.

He said such a father was thoughtful and committed to his children’s security.

“A good-hearted father provides for his children and builds an inheritance for them,” he added.