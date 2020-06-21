The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has advised his congregants against having the mindset of using the 40 Days of Power as a means to lose weight.

Mensa Otabil in his sermon on Sunday indicated that the fasting period is a spiritual exercise and sacrifice unto God, thus, it is important for one who observes it, does it right.

“I know there are people who fast because they want to lose weight and sometimes they say ‘Well I am waiting for 40Days of Power to knock off some 10 pounds, 3 kg.

“I appreciate your effort at weight loss but if you really want to lose weight, do it another time. Fasting does not serve the purpose of making you lose weight,” he stressed.

Although the Head Pastor admitted people lose weight when they, he emphasised that should not be the main motive of congregants who will go through the spiritual exercise.

He added that, people with such mentality do not get the open reward from God as they should.

“So I appreciate your desire to be healthy and I know you will be healthy because fasting by itself makes you healthy but that is not the reason we fast.

“So don’t go through the 40 Days of Power checking your weight every time, trying to see if you have lost weight,” he admolished.

Quoting the scripture, he said, “‘God who see in secret will reward you openly.’”

The 40 Days of Power is an annual season of fasting a prayers for congregants of the ICGC. For this years’ edition, it has been scheduled for Thursday, June 25 to Monday, August 3, 2020.