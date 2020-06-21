Today June 21 is World Fathers day and actress, Tonto Dikeh took to social media to wish herself a Happy Fathers day.

Tonto Dike’s son, King Andre has been living with her after she and the boy’s father, Churchill Olakunle went their separate ways.

In the post she shared on her Instagram page, the actress wrote:

That year I wasn’t a preacher of love..

I was a WAR

AN INDABOSKY

A LADICAL

🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵

Happy Father’s Day to me and all the amazing daddy’s

Happy Father’s Day Zaddy

#DADDYTONTO

#MRMOM #KINGTONTO