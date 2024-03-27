Easter at Christ Temple East is a celebration like no other, inviting you to join us for a weekend of spiritual renewal and joyous worship, culminating in the electrifying ‘He Lives Concert.’

Start your Easter journey with us on Friday, 29th March, at 9 am for the Good Friday Service, a solemn time of reflection and reverence.

Then, on Sunday, 31st March, immerse yourself in the Easter Sunday Communion Service, led by Pastor Mensa Otabil, offered at both 7:30 am and 10 am.

Experience the profound significance of the resurrection as we gather in communion with the risen Christ.

But the highlight of our Easter celebration is the “He Lives Concert,” commencing at 6 pm on Sunday, March 31.

Led by the dynamic ministry of CT Praise and featuring renowned artists such as Joe Mettle, Edwin Dadson, Akesse Brempong, Pastor Ella Somuah, Sandra Huson Kelly, Dave DaMusicBox, Endless Praise, and the evergreen Bethel Revival Choir, this concert promises an evening of unparalleled worship and praise.

The “He Lives Concert” is not just an event; it’s a powerful testament to the victory of our Saviour and Risen King.

Through inspiring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, attendees will be reminded of the hope and redemption found in Christ’s resurrection.

Easter at Christ Temple East is a time of celebration, fellowship, and spiritual growth.

They invite everyone to join them for the special services and the “He Lives Concert,” to lift voices in adoration and thanksgiving to the Risen King.

Experience Easter at its fullest at ICGC Christ Temple East.