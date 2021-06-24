The Upper Room Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) located at Mataheko near Kaneshie First-Light in Accra has undertaken tree planting exercise at Bentum, a community near Bawjaise.

Among others, the tree planting picnic was to enable members familiarize themselves with a five-acre parcel of land the church had recently acquired for the construction of the Central Children’s Home (CCH).

ICGC’s tree planting exercise is in support of government’s Green Ghana initiative which aims to plant five million trees in a single day across the country.

The initiative is part of a strategy to embark on aggressive afforestation to protect forests and the environment in Ghana.

Overview of ICGC Children’s home

Meanwhile, the GHS 15 million Central Children’s Home project is estimated to be completed by 2031.

When completed, the state-of-the-art facility will become home for about five hundred vulnerable children, orphans and especially children of prisoners all across the country.

In an interview with the resident minister Rev. Kweku Ewusie-Mensah, he explained the CCH project is part of their mission as a church to rescue children in ‘crises’ and bring them to Christ through healing, hope and a home.

He also said that their doors are open to other organisations, churches and individuals willing to support financially to make this mission a reality.

Photos of tree planting below:

ICGC embarks on tree planting exercise

