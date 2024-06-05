Zoomlion Leads Africa in Environmental Action: Champions Tree Planting and Clean-Up Blitz for World Environment Day

A leading waste management company in Africa and a member of the Jospong Group of Companies, Zoomlion Ghana Ltd has marked World Environment Day with a tree planting exercise at Tetteh Quashie roundabout in Accra.

The company also conducted a comprehensive clean-up exercise in areas surrounding Accra Mall, Spintex and Villagio residency, demonstrating its commitment to climate change and environmental sustainability.

The Managing Director, Mrs. Gloria Opoku-Anti emphasized the significance of the theme “Land restoration desertification and drought resilience” and urged citizens to take responsibility for environmental protection through regular clean-ups and avoiding littering.

She stressed that individual actions can collectively make a significant impact in maintaining a healthy environment.

Mrs Opoku-Anti also called for the enforcement of environmental laws and regulations to deter individuals and organizations from engaging in practices harmful to the environment.

She highlighted the importance of tree planting in improving carbon credits, which is crucial in the fight against climate change.

The event aligns with World Environment Day’s global mission to raise awareness and promote sustainable living practices, with celebrations held in over 100 countries.

Zoomlion’s initiative demonstrates its dedication to environmental stewardship and encourages others to join in the effort to protect our planet.

