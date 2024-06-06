AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi mine in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency has planted more than 2000 trees in commemoration of 2024 world environment day.

The tree planting exercise is part of series of activities by the mining company to restore greenery in the mining community.

Obuasi, a gold mining hub in Ghana, like many parts of the country is plagued by activities of illegal artisanal mining which is decimating the forest cover.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is warning of a looming shortage of agricultural produce if destruction of Ghana’s forest cover continues unabated without an immediate action to protect the reserves.

Already, some indigenous crops like water yam (Kooko) and sugarcane are going extinct, attributable to human activities such as “galamsey”, poor use of agro-chemicals and other farming practices.

Head of the EPA in Obuasi, Prempeh Adarkwa Yiadom revealed that indiscriminate use of agro-chemicals poisons the arable lands, seeping into water bodies, and endangering public health.

“It is high time we embraced eco-friendly farming techniques that nurture the soil, safeguard our waters, and nourish water resources. Collaborative efforts are needed where we strive to be stewards of the land, sowing seeds of sustainability for a bountiful and healthier tomorrow,” he said.

The AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine through a series of activities including quiz and debate competitions were conducted among 10 senior high schools and radio programs held on the need to protect the environment.

According to the Senior Manager Environment AngloGold Ashanti, George Owusu Ansah, the essence of the tree planting exercise which took place on the campus of Christ the King Catholic school in Obuasi, was to restore and preserve land.

“This act will also symbolize planting seeds of hope and resilience for generations to come. Each tree we plant, each acre of land we reclaim, is a testament to our commitment to healing the earth and creating a more sustainable future”, he said.

Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency, the clergy, MMDCEs, students and traditional authorities all took part in the tree planting exercise.

AngloGold Ashanti is committed to working to protect the environment as it has successfully reclaimed a non-operational 30-year-old Boete Tailings footprint.

The company is ready to release some 123 hectares of land for community settlement and industrial site development.

“The Boete lands, once affected by mining operations, now boasts of demarcated plots with electricity and water supply infrastructure, and to be integrated into the Obuasi Community and Economic development. By reclaiming and restoring lands no longer in use for mining, the company have not only mitigated its environmental impact, but also paved the way for sustainable development and a brighter future for Obuasi and its environs,” Mr. Owusu Ansah said.

Speaking on behalf, the Chief Executive of the Obuasi East District Faustina Amissah said the only way to stop desertification and drought was to step up public education and awareness creation on the effects of environmental pollution.