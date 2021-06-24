A Kumasi Circuit Court has granted bail to two siblings seen brandishing a Pump Action gun and pistols in a viral social media video.

The court, presided over by His Honour, Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah, granted the bail in the sum of GHS50,000 each with two sureties to be justified.



The accused, Emmanuel Dakurah, also known as Obuor and Richard Suleman, aged 26 and 28 respectively, were slapped with three counts of conspiracy to publish false news with intent to cause fear and alarm, publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm and carrying of offensive weapons.

The prosecutor, Chief Supt. Kofi Blaggogi, had pleaded for further investigations to be conducted by the police.

He cited illegality on the part of the police for holding the young men for more than 48 hours in police custody.

However, the judge, who presided over the case, refused the plea and remanded the suspects.

Meanwhile, they are expected to report to the police every three days with the case adjourned to July 7, 2021.