Some actresses have taken to social media to celebrate their mothers on Father’s Day.

Yvonne Nelson and Beverly Afaglo Baah eulogised their mothers for being the father figures in their lives.

Yvonne Nelson on her IG page wrote:

Happy FATHER’s Day to the woman who did it all for me! My beautiful MAMA❤️

Actress, Beverly Afaglo Baah described her mother as a strong woman and a father figure in her life.

She wrote:

Happy Fathers Day to this strong woman.U ever knew the owner and headmistress of Ham International in dansoman and Rose of Sharon in Tema, u will know how much of a father figure she was to all.U were always there. Thank u mama.I love u forever ❤️ 🙏🏽