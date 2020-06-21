Some irate supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wulensi constituency have besieged the party office threatening to burn the place.

On Sunday morning, the supporters mostly youth were seen burning car tyres and engaging in disrupting activities in the area.

The supporters were not happy with the processes followed in the party’s Parliamentary primaries on Saturday.

In a hotly contested election, the incumbent MP Thomas Donkor polled 212 votes to beat his contender Haruna Abdulai who polled 210.

The supporters who are not happy with the process decided to vent their anger on the party in the constituency accusing the executives of smuggling ghost names onto the register.