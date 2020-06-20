The New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries to determine the party’s parliamentary candidates for the 2020 general election is underway.

The primaries are currently taking place in 168 constituencies across the country.

In all, 374 parliamentary candidates have been cleared by the party’s highest decision-making body, the National Executive Committee. The candidates include 51 females and 323 males.

Sixty-seven (67) parliamentary candidates out of the 106 are to run unopposed.

Five aspiring candidates, prior to the primaries, voluntarily withdrew from the contest and nine were rejected for various reasons.

Already, there have been some issues and agitations among delegates over the omission of names from the delegates’ register meant to be used for the voting exercise.

More soon….stay tuned to Adomonline.com to receive constant updates on the NPP primaries.