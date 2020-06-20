An agent of a parliamentary aspirant in Effiduase in the Ashanti Region has been arrested.

Atuanor, an agent for Kwame Adom-Appiah is said to have engaged the delegate in a fistfight before the police-military team arrived to pick him up.

He claimed the name of the delegate, who is the coordinator for Akwamu was not in the main album so he will not allow him to vote.

ALSO READ:

Kwame Adom-Appiah, a private legal practitioner is contesting the incumbent Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie.