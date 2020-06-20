Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Dome Kwabenya have taken delivery of five motor tricycles from Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Yaw Oquaye Jnr.

Thes tricycles, which were presented to the party executives on behalf of the constituency, was a pledge made by Mr Oquaye some months ago to serve as a source of income generation avenue at the party’s grassroots level.

Handing over the keys to the executives through the constituency Chairman, Solomon Assante who was absent but designated some members of the executives to receive same, Mr Oquaye said: “These tricycles given this day are to generate income for the party at the constituency level and it is the first step of many more such initiatives to come.”

The Member of Parliament aspirant, who had earlier promised development of the youth, averred that the growth of the party would also depend on the efficiency of the party structures, hence the presentation of the tricycles.

Receiving the tricycles on behalf of the constituency executives, the Second Vice Chairman of Dome Kwabenya, George Nti said the donation would also ease pressure on the executives in finding alternate sources of income to run activities.

He also assured Mr Oquaye that the motor tricycles would be used for the intended purpose and that accountability would be of utmost priority.

Mr Nti, on behalf of polling station executives, thanked Mr Oquaye and prayed that more of these should come from his outfit.

Described as a grassroots man, some inhabitants of Dome Kwabenya Constituency were also of the view that Mr Oquaye should be given the chance to exhibit what he has in stock since he is capable and competent.