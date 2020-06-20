An aspirant and sole candidate in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary at Fomena, Philip Ofori Asante, is predicting defeat for the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) who wants to seek re-election as an independent candidate.

He wants Andrew Amoako to rescind his decision and join forces with the party to secure victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections in December.

Mr Asante says the December ‘fight’ is between the NPP and National Democratic Congress for which he expects the sitting MP to join him to retain the seat for the governing party.

The astute banker was cleared to contest unopposed in the party’s primary after the incumbent legislator withdrew from the race over delegates’ register controversy.

He said at his acclamation at Fomena that he will personally invite Mr Amoako to discuss the independent bid. He, however, predicted a loss for the incumbent in the upcoming general election if he declines to change his mind.

“Lawyer Amoako Assiamah will not get more than 2,000 voters if he refuses to reason with me and proceed to contest as an independent candidate,” Mr Asante said.

Ashanti Region Deputy Youth Organiser, Yahaya Salifu, claimed the MP was given a fair hearing at a committee meeting at the regional office on the register.

“Asiamah decided not to continue the process of his party’s primaries when he sensed the humiliating defeat ahead of him,” he suggested.

Mr Salifu acknowledged the contribution of the party’s parliamentary candidate towards the infrastructural development at Fomena and called for support to get him into parliament.

Adansi North District Chief Executive, Eric Kusi Jnr, urged the electorate in the constituency to vote for Mr Asante to enable him to continue the good work.