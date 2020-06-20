New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries are currently underway across the country but the voting exercise has been put on hold at Niiboiman Electoral Area of the Okaikwei North constituency.

According to the Constituency’s Deputy Organiser, Eric Ohene, the exercise has been put on hold to allow health officials to fumigate the environment before voters would be allowed to continue.

He also disclosed to Adom News’s Kwame Kulenu that about seven people have already voted out of 121 voters expected to exercise their franchise.

MORE:

Talking about security, he said the police were present and monitoring the exercise taking place at the Immaculate Conception R/C Basic School at Akweteyman, a popular suburb in Accra.

Meanwhile, he said voting at the station would end around 1:pm.